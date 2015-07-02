FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya authority sets Friday deadline for striking Mombasa port workers
July 2, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya authority sets Friday deadline for striking Mombasa port workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOMBASA, July 2 (Reuters) - The Kenya Ports Authority said on Thursday striking workers at the Mombasa port should resume work by Friday morning or lose their jobs, and that normal activities at East Africa’s biggest port will resume July 6.

The workers are disputing higher deductions for the government’s national health insurance scheme, officials said.

“Any employee who will not report or discharge his or her duties will be deemed to have forfeited their appointment,” the authority said in a notice to workers announcing the deadline. (Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)

