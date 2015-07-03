FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya port workers end strike, warn of further protests
#Healthcare
July 3, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya port workers end strike, warn of further protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOMBASA, July 3 (Reuters) - Striking workers at East Africa’s biggest port in Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa returned to work on Friday after being warned they could lose their jobs, but said protests over changes to their health care costs could resume next week.

The work stoppage has disrupted business at the biggest in the region, which handles imports such as fuel for Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia. (Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)

