Workers at Kenya's main port strike over higher health costs
July 1, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Workers at Kenya's main port strike over higher health costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOMBASA, July 1 (Reuters) - More than 2,000 workers at East Africa’s biggest port in Kenya’s coastal city Mombasa went on strike on Wednesday protesting an increase in the amount they will have to pay for state-run health insurance.

The port, the biggest in the region, handles imports such as fuel for Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia. Interruption of the port activities threatens regional business which heavily relies on cargo passing through the trade gateway. (Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Editing by James Macharia)

