Kenya's capital, coastal region, hit by power blackout - Kenya power

NAIROBI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Kenya’s capital city, the coastal region and central parts of the country suffered a power outage on Thursday afternoon, distributor Kenya Power KPLC.NR said.

Kenya Power, which is the sole electricity distributor, said the blackout started at 4.33pm local time (1333 GMT). It was still going on more than two hours later.

“The outage occurred following a fault in the bulk supply transmission system at Juja Substation in Nairobi,” Kenya Power said in a statement.

East Africa’s biggest economy is struggling with an ageing energy infrastructure. The government plans to boost installed capacity to about 6,700 MW by 2017 from about 2,500 MW.