Kenya to build high-voltage transmission line

NAIROBI, June 8 (Reuters) - Kenya plans to build a 100 kilometre power transmission line to carry electricity from upcoming geothermal and wind power projects, a senior government official said on Friday.

East Africa’s largest economy faces constant blackouts due to supply shortfalls and an ageing grid. It is diversifying its sources of power in order to reduce over-reliance on hydrogeneration, which is often affected by drought.

“This construction of the line from Suswa in Naivasha to Isinya in Kajiado will help us (carry) ... between now and 2020 at least 1,500 megawatts, rising to 2,000 MW,” Patrick Nyoike, permanent secretary at the ministry of energy, said.

The project is jointly funded by the French Development Agency (AfD), European Investment Bank (EIB), Kenya Power and government-owned Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) at a cost of 146.7 million euros ($184.3 million).

Nyoike said the project would also include the construction of six new substations.

The country’s main power producer KenGen is constructing a 280 MW geothermal station in Naivasha, expected to be ready to supply power to the national grid by 2014.

Another private company is building a 310 MW wind power project at Lake Turkana, which is expected to start generating power next year.

Joel Kiilu, chief executive of Ketraco, said the transmission line which would also transmit 400 MW of power imported from Ethiopia, would be completed in 2014. ($1 = 0.7960 euros) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David Holmes)