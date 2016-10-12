FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Kenyan private equity firm Fanisi Capital launches second fund
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 10 months ago

Kenyan private equity firm Fanisi Capital launches second fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Kenyan private equity house Fanisi Capital is looking to raise $75-100 million for its second fund to invest in firms in East Africa, it said on Wednesday.

Fanisi, which has already invested its first fund worth $50 million in healthcare, food processing and education, said up to $40 million of the new fund will be raised locally.

"Several leading pension funds have already committed to putting money into the fund," Ayisi Makatiani, Fanisi's managing partner and CEO, said in a statement.

Private equity is gaining popularity in the region as funds and wealthy individuals seek higher returns that may not be available in the stock and debt markets.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Elias Biryabarema

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.