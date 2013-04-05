FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya to sell stake in wine and spirits firm to S.Africa's Distell
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
April 5, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya to sell stake in wine and spirits firm to S.Africa's Distell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 5 (Reuters) - The Kenyan government plans to sell a large part of its stake in a domestic wines and spirits marketer to South Africa’s Distell Group, the privatization commission said on Friday.

The commission said Distell will purchase 26 percent of Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) from Kenya’s government for an undisclosed amount. The government owns about 73 percent in KWAL.

As part of the sale, Distell will sign a long-term supply agreement with KWAL for the marketer to have exclusive rights to sell Distell products in Kenya, according to a public announcement in a Kenyan newspaper. (Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.