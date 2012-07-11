Kenya's house price stagnate in Q2, rent rises

* Investors wary ahead of presidential election

* Central bank rate cut could offer reprieve

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, July 11 (Reuters) - Kenya’s house prices were almost flat in the second quarter of 2012, in sharp contrast to double-digit growth last year, while rental prices rose as buyers hurt by high interest rates opted to rent.

HassConsult, a real estate firm which publishes the only regular property price index in the country, said prices could remain subdued until after the general elections expected by March 2013 as developers put off investments.

Prices of houses edged up marginally by 0.9 percent in the second quarter compared with 15.7 percent in the same period last year. Rental prices rose 7.7 percent compared with 6.8 percent in 2011.

“This surge in rental prices comes as landlords cover higher finance and other costs,” said Farhana Hassanali, property development manager at HassConsult.

Policymakers raised rates aggressively late last year to fight high inflation and to prop up the currency.

The subsequent leap in commercial interest rates to as high as 30 percent from a low of 14 percent, left both developers and buyers struggling.

Caroline Kariuki, the managing director of The Mortgage Company, said a 150 basis point cut in the central bank’s benchmark rate on July 5 may offer some reprieve to developers and buyers, as commercial banks start lowering rates.

Housing has been one of Kenya’s fastest growing sectors over the last decade, fuelled by heavy demand and returns that easily outpaced those of equities and government securities.

The east African nation of 40 million people has a massive housing deficit with annual demand at 250,000 units per year against a supply of 60,000 units, a World Bank study showed.

HassConsult said prices could start rising next year if the elections go smoothly.

The presidential election expected by March 2013 will be the first since a contested election in 2007 that led to widespread violence in which more than 1,200 people were killed and thousands more displaced.

“By the second half of 2013 property prices might start becoming strong,” Hassanali said. (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Patrick Graham)