FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan police fire teargas at protest over MPs' pay demands
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
May 14, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Kenyan police fire teargas at protest over MPs' pay demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, colour)

NAIROBI, May 14 (Reuters) - Kenyan police in riot gear fired teargas and water cannon on Tuesday to disperse about 200 protesters gathered outside parliament to demonstrate against lawmakers’ salary demands.

Civil rights groups organised the protest, drumming up support through social media, to highlight Kenyans’ anger that politicians are demanding higher pay so soon after a broadly peaceful election on March 4.

The organisers said the “Occupy Parliament” march, was meant to help expose the political class in East Africa’s largest economy widely regarded as greedy and corrupt.

Protesters gave live pigs pig blood to feed on at the gates of parliament in the capital Nairobi to symbolise legislators who they dubbed “MPigs”.

“We have spilled the blood of the pigs to show that the MPs are greedy like pigs,” said Boniface Mwangi before he and other organisers were arrested by police. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.