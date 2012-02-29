Kenya rail operator to repair line, add capacity

* RVR says $49 mln of secured $164 mln loan received

* New line to be laid within Kenyan side of common railway

* RVR eyes expansion in South Sudan, Rwanda and eastern Congo

NAIROBI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The operator of the Kenya-Uganda railway said on Wednesday it had received the first tranche of a $164 million long-term loan signed last year and planned to spend part of it to lay new track, the first since the turn of the previous century.

Rift Valley Railways Ltd (RVR), majority-owned by Egypt-based private equity firm Citadel Capital, received $49 million in loans and will use some of it to replace parts of the line between the port city of Mombasa and the capital Nairobi starting this May. The newly laid sections will amount to 70 km.

Rehabilitation of the rail network, which runs between Kenya and Uganda, is viewed as critical to expanding trade across the east African region and is estimated to reduce transport costs by up to a third. It transports largely maize, wheat and steel.

More than 90 percent of the cargo arriving in Mombasa that is destined for landlocked Uganda, south Sudan, Rwanda and Burundi is transported over dilapidated roads, leading to delays, and the railway network has been starved of new investment.

RVR received the funding from six financiers, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), KfW of Germany and Equity Bank.

Brown Ondego, RVR’s executive chairman, told a media briefing that the new line would be completed by the end of this year.

The first disbursement will also be used to finance the replacement of nine culverts between Tororo and Jinja on the Uganda side of the common railway to help double cargo capacity from the current 1,000 tonnes, the operator said.

New wagons will also be acquired and the capacity of those already owned by the company will be increased, he said.

“We have a huge potential for growth, because we are currently utilising about 10 to 12 percent of the existing capacity,” Ondego said.

“The port of Mombasa currently handles about 19 million tonnes of cargo a year against 1.5 million handled by RVR, which means there’s an opportunity to grow.”

RVR, which also plans to expand to newly independent South Sudan, Rwanda and eastern Congo, aims to handle 4.5 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2015, while it receives an estimated $300 million in investment over the next five years.

The investment, which is one of the largest in east Africa rail, is aimed at refurbishing the track, buying new wagons and locomotives and replacing information technology systems. (Editing by James Macharia and Jane Baird)