Kenya's central bank keeps rates on hold
November 5, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya's central bank keeps rates on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank held its key benchmark lending rate at 8.5 percent on Tuesday, saying that prices were rising slightly faster than a target level but a stronger shilling moderated the impact of imported inflation.

“There were also no demand-driven inflationary pressure which would require a revision of the current monetary policy stance,” the Central Bank of Kenya said in a statement.

Kenya’s year-on-year inflation rate fell to 7.76 percent in October from 8.29 percent a month earlier, leading analysts to say they expected the rate to be held. (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Kevin Mwanza; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Richard Lough)

