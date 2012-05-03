FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya holds benchmark interest rate for fifth month
May 3, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Kenya holds benchmark interest rate for fifth month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 3 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank held its benchmark lending rate steady for a fifth month in a row on Thursday, saying lingering price pressures still needed to be squeezed out of the economy.

The Central Bank of Kenya’s Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement that even though the year-on-year inflation rate fell to 13.06 percent in April from 15.61 percent in March, underlying food and fuel price pressures had increased.

“These considerations showed that there is still some lingering pressure on inflation that could give rise to adverse inflationary expectations. These must be addressed to facilitate a return to high economic activity supported by a low inflation regime,” it said.

The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts was for the Central Bank Rate to be held at 18 percent.

For the full MPC statement, click on (Editing by David Clarke)

