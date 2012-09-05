FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya cuts key lending rate by record 350 bps to 13 pct
September 5, 2012 / 11:55 AM / in 5 years

Kenya cuts key lending rate by record 350 bps to 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Monetary Policy Committee cut its Central Bank Rate by 350 basis points on Wednesday to 13 percent, broadly in line with market expectations, as inflationary pressures declined and the exchange rate remained stable, it said.

All nine analysts polled by Reuters expected the Central Bank of Kenya to cut its policy rate after year-on-year inflation fell for the ninth straight month in August to 6.09 percent, the lowest since January 2011, and a sharper fall than analysts’ expectations.

The analysts had expected a cut of a median 300 basis points. (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Richard Lough)

