NAIROBI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank held its key benchmark lending rate at 8.5 percent on Tuesday, saying the east African economy’s inflation rate was still within its medium term 5 percent target.

The bank said that new Value Added Tax measures that came into force this week would contribute short-term inflationary pressures, but that these would be mild. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough)