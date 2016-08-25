Kenyan bank shares fall after lending rates capped

NAIROBI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Kenyan bank shares fell sharply at the start of trade on Thursday after the country's president signed a law capping commercial banks' interest rates.

Shares in KCB Group, which operates Kenya's biggest bank by assets, fell 9.9 percent to trade at 29.50 shillings ($0.2912) per share. Shares in Co-op Bank of Kenya and Equity Bank were down by a similar margin.

Traders said there were millions of shares on offer without matching bids.