FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan shilling strengthens after bigger than expected rate rise
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Kenyan shilling strengthens after bigger than expected rate rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 9 (Reuters) - Kenyan shilling strengthened to 97.15/25 to dollar from 97.30/50 on Tuesday after the central bank raised its benchmark lending rate to 10.00 percent from 8.50 percent, a bigger rise than analysts had been expecting.

Most analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 100 basis points by the Monetary Policy Committee, which brought its meeting forward by a month as the shilling set fresh 3-1/2-year lows against the dollar.

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Edith Honan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.