UPDATE 1-Kenya holds key lending rate, inflation within target range

NAIROBI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged as expected at 8.50 percent on Thursday, saying overall inflation remained within the government’s target and continued to support macroeconomic stability.

The rate has remained unchanged since May 2013, and the decision by the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was broadly expected by analysts.

The central bank also said year-on-year inflation had risen slightly to 5.61 percent in February from 5.53 percent last month due to a rise in food prices and despite falling fuel prices.

The bank has a medium term inflation target range of between 2.5 percent and 7.5 percent.

The bank said in a statement that falling fuel prices on international markets had eased pressure on Kenya’s import bill, reducing pressure on the shilling’s exchange rate.

The central bank said foreign exchange reserves stood at $7.22 billion, or 4.65 months of import cover, as of Feb. 26.

“This level of foreign exchange reserves ... is a robust cushion to the exchange rate against short-term shocks that could trigger excess volatility,” the bank said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)