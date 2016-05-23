FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 2-Kenya central bank surprises with 100 bps rate cut
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Kenya central bank surprises with 100 bps rate cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with trader's comment)

NAIROBI, May 23 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank reduced its policy lending rate on Monday by 100 basis points to 10.5 percent, saying inflation was expected to decline further.

Eight out of 12 analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bank to hold rates but the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said lower inflation had created room to ease policy.

"Overall inflation is expected to decline and remain within the Government target range in the short-term," the MPC said in a statement.

Inflation fell to 5.27 percent in April from 6.45 percent in March, well within the government's preferred band of 2.5-7.5 percent.

Analysts said the easing stance taken by the central bank, after holding rates since last August, showed policymakers were keen to support the economy.

"This is pro-growth policy," said Alex Muiruri, fixed income trader at Kestrel Capital.

The economy expanded by 5.6 percent last year from 5.3 percent in the previous year. Patrick Njoroge, the governor of the central bank, said earlier this month that commercial lending rates were too high.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.