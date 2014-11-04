FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's central bank holds key lending rate at 8.50 pct
November 4, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya's central bank holds key lending rate at 8.50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank on Tuesday held its key lending rate at 8.50 percent, saying its policy stance had moderated inflationary pressure.

The rate has remained unchanged since May 2013, and the decision by the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was expected by the majority of analysts in a Reuters poll, some of whom predict a rate hike in early 2015.

Kenya’s annual inflation rate fell to 6.43 percent in October from 6.60 percent in the previous month as food and transport prices eased, and the monetary policy committee said the rate was seen moving to its 5 percent target. (Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Edmund Blair)

