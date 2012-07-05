FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya cuts key lending rate to 16.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 5, 2012 / 1:51 PM / in 5 years

Kenya cuts key lending rate to 16.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 5 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Monetary Policy Committee cut its central Bank Rate by 150 basis points on Thursday to 16.5 percent, a bigger cut than the market expected, saying its tightening stance had worked, the committee said.

Eight out of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted the MPC would cut the CBR by a percentage point, after holding it at 18 percent for the last six months, due to inflation and to support the shilling.

But the committee warned of lingering threats to inflation and currency stability, mainly due to a current account deficit, which was still high in May at 11.3 percent.

The MPC said it would revert to bi-monthly policy meetings, shifting from monthly meetings which were adopted late last year at the height of an inflation and currency crisis.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.