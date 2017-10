NAIROBI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank cut its benchmark lending rate to 9.5 percent from 11 percent previously to raise the level of lending to the private sector, the bank said on Thursday.

A Reuters poll of 11 analysts had forecast that the bank would cut the rate by a median one percentage point to 10 percent. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)