NAIROBI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 11.50 percent on Wednesday, saying recent tightening was yet to be fully transmitted to the economy.

The median forecast from a Reuters poll of 11 analysts suggested the central bank would lift interest rates by 50 basis points to 12 percent to support shilling. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)