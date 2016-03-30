FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya Re reports 15 pct rise in 2015 pretax profit
March 30, 2016 / 7:41 AM / a year ago

Kenya Re reports 15 pct rise in 2015 pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 30 (Reuters) - Kenya Reinsurance Corp on Wednesday reported a 15 percent rise in 2015 pretax profit to 4.51 billion shillings ($44.48 million) helped by higher premiums and investment income.

It said gross written premiums rose by 13 percent to 13.06 billion shillings, while investment income was up 17 percent, to 3.04 billion shillings, driven by gains made on equity and fixed income investments and rent.

Kenya Re, as the company is known, provides reinsurance services to insurance companies in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

It said its earnings per share rose to 4.90 from 4.48 shillings a year earlier. Its board of directors recommended a dividend payment of 0.75 shillings per share, up from 0.70 shillings.

$1 = 101.4000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
