Kenya Re reports 11 pct rise in pretax profit

NAIROBI, April 29 (Reuters) - Kenya Reinsurance Corp reported an 11 percent rise in pretax profit for 2013 at 3.27 billion shillings ($38 million) as it expanded its business in Kenya and other African markets, it said in a statement published in newspapers on Tuesday.

Kenya Re restated pretax profit for 2012 as 2.94 billion shillings.

Gross written premiums climbed to 9.65 billion shillings in 2013, from 7.94 billion a year earlier.