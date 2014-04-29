FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya Re reports 11 pct rise in pretax profit
April 29, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya Re reports 11 pct rise in pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 29 (Reuters) - Kenya Reinsurance Corp reported an 11 percent rise in pretax profit for 2013 at 3.27 billion shillings ($38 million) as it expanded its business in Kenya and other African markets, it said in a statement published in newspapers on Tuesday.

Kenya Re restated pretax profit for 2012 as 2.94 billion shillings.

Gross written premiums climbed to 9.65 billion shillings in 2013, from 7.94 billion a year earlier.

$1 = 86.8500 Kenyan Shillings Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

