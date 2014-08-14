FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya Reinsurance 1st-half profit up 6 pct on new business
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya Reinsurance 1st-half profit up 6 pct on new business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Kenya Reinsurance Corp reported a 6 percent rise in first-half pretax profit to 1.7 billion shillings ($19.4 million) on Thursday as revenue increased from its businesses in Kenya and other African markets.

Gross written premiums climbed 23 percent to 4.9 billion shillings in the first six months of the year. Investment income rose to 1.3 billion shillings from 1.2 billion shillings.

Net claims incurred also rose, however, to 2.1 billion shillings from 1.6 billion shillings.

1 US dollar = 87.8500 Kenyan shilling Reporting by James Macharia; editing by Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.