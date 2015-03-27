Kenya Reinsurance reports 20 pct rise in 2014 pretax profit

NAIROBI, March 27 (Reuters) - Kenya Reinsurance Corp reported a 20 percent increase in pretax profit for 2014 to 3.92 billion shillings ($42.5 million), helped by insurance premium growth in Kenya and other Africa markets, it said on Friday.

Gross written premiums rose by 20 percent to 11.57 billion shillings in 2014 from a restated 9.64 billion shillings previously.

“This was as result of overall insurance premiums growth in Kenya and the rest of Africa where the corporation derives the bulk of its revenues,” it said.

Earnings per share increased to 4.48 shillings from 3.99 shillings in 2013. The firm’s board of directors recommended a dividend of 0.70 shillings per share. ($1 = 92.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Stephen Coates)