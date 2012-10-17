Kenyan house prices rise in Q3 on interest rate drop

* Interest rates fall back after earlier tightening

* Confidence in property market grows

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Kenya’s house prices rose by 7.1 percent in the third quarter of 2012 compared to the same period last year, a real estate firm said on Wednesday, as lower mortgage rates on the back of falling interest rates spurred demand for prime real estate.

Housing has been one of Kenya’s fastest growing sectors over the last decade, fuelled by a burgeoning middle class with higher disposable incomes. Returns on investments in the sector have easily outpaced those of equities and government securities.

HassConsult, a real estate firm which publishes the only regular property price index in the country, said a reduction in lending rates by commercial banks was expected to spur further growth of the property market and help support an upward movement of house prices.

“The week that the central bank dropped the rates, activity peaked up (September),” said Sakina Hassanali, marketing manager at HassConsult.

“Confidence in the property market has come back ... If the last six weeks are any clue, then the coming (quarter), so long as mortgages continue going down, we are in a better place than we were six months ago.”

The central bank has cut its benchmark rate twice since July by a total of 500 basis points to 13 percent, having raised the rate to 18 percent last year to fight double-digit inflation and stabilise the shilling.

Inflation fell to 5.32 percent in September from 6.09 percent previously, having peaked at 20 percent late last year, while the shilling has largely oscillated at 85 to the dollar this year, from a record low of 107 in October last year.

The lending rates in commercial banks have dropped to about 19 percent, from as high as 30 percent earlier in the year, easing the cost of funding for both house developers and buyers.

“Even the psychological satisfaction of (investors) knowing that the rates are coming down, makes (investors) make that buying decision instantly,” said Caroline Kariuki, the managing director of The Mortgage Company.

The east African nation of 40 million people has a massive housing shortage with annual demand at 250,000 units per year against a supply of 60,000 units, a World Bank study showed.

Kariuki said a steady rise of diaspora remittances to a record high of $891.1 million in 2011, had boosted development of the real estate sector, while China was singled out as one of the top foreign investors in east Africa’s biggest economy.

“... We have seen (Chinese investors) getting financing at very cheap rates for their projects, so you will find that they have became significant players in Kenya,” said Kariuki.

China is one of the main players in the construction of Kenya’s infrastructure such as roads. (Editing by Yara Bayoumy)