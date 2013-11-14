FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Majority stakeholder offers to buy rest of Kenya's Rea Vipingo
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Majority stakeholder offers to buy rest of Kenya's Rea Vipingo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kenyan sisal producer Rea Vipingo’s main shareholder, REA Trading, has offered to buy all the issued shares in the company, it said on Thursday.

REA Trading, incorporated in England and Wales and owner of 57.04 percent of Rea Vipingo, offered to pay 40 Kenyan shillings ($0.46) per share, a 45 percent premium to Wednesday’s closing price of 27.50 shillings.

If the deal goes through, the shares will be delisted from the Nairobi bourse, REA Trading said in a statement. ($1 = 86.4100 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.