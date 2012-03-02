FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2012 / 9:34 AM / in 6 years

Kenyan remittances up 40 pct in Jan-Central Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 2 (Reuters) - Kenyans abroad sent home $89.8 million in January, higher than any month in 2011 and up 40 percent from the same month a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

Remittances are one of the main sources of foreign exchange in east Africa’s biggest economy alongside tea, horticulture and tourism.

In January 2011, Kenyans abroad sent home $64.1 million. Kenya got a record $891.1 million from remittances in total last year.

The bank said North America maintained the top position as the source of remittances, followed by Europe.

Typically, Kenyans living abroad send money home to help their families and for investment in various sectors, including real estate.

In recent years, they have also started investing in government securities targeted at them, such as infrastructure bonds and the Savings Development Bond, the central bank said.

For full details, go to:

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Clarke)

