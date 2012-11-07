FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya remittances rise 9 pct yr/yr in Sept-cbank
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2012 / 8:44 AM / 5 years ago

Kenya remittances rise 9 pct yr/yr in Sept-cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Remittances from Kenyans living abroad rose 9 percent year-on-year in September to $92.5 million, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Remittances are a major source of foreign exchange for east Africa’s biggest economy alongside tea, horticulture and tourism. The Remittances hit a record $891.1 million in 2011.

That figure looks set to be beaten in 2012 after remittances in the first nine months of the year hit $876.3 million, well up from last year’s equivalent $643.8 million.

However, remittances dipped 2.4 percent in September from August’s $94.8 million, due to a marginal reduction in inflows from the European region, the central bank said.

Kenyans living abroad tend to send money home to help their families and for investment in various sectors, including real estate.

More recently, the central bank says Kenyans living abroad have also started investing in government securities targeted at them, such as infrastructure bonds and the savings bonds. (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.