FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan remittances jump 19 pct yr/yr in Aug - cbank
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

Kenyan remittances jump 19 pct yr/yr in Aug - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Remittances from Kenya living abroad rose 19 percent year-on-year in August to $94.8 million, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Remittances are a major source of foreign exchange for east Africa’s biggest economy alongside tea, horticulture and tourism. They hit a record $891.1 million in 2011.

That figure looks set be beaten in 2012 after remittances in the first eight months of the year hit $783.8 million, well up from last year’s equivalent $558.9 million.

Kenyans living abroad tend to send money home to help their families and for investment in various sectors, including real estate.

The central bank says more recently, they have also started investing in government securities targeted at them, such as infrastructure bonds and the savings bonds. (Editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.