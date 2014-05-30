FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Rea Vipingo posts 32 pct fall in H1 profit
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 30, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya's Rea Vipingo posts 32 pct fall in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 30 (Reuters) - Kenyan agricultural firm Rea Vipingo reported on Friday a 32 percent fall in first half profit to 191.5 million shillings ($2.18 million).

The producer of sisal, a source of fibre used to make rope, twine and other products, said its Kenyan estates had performed well but those in neighbouring Tanzania were hurt by operational difficulties related to erratic water and power supply.

“Sisal fibre prices ... will remain at satisfactory levels for at least the remainder of the current financial period,” Rea Vipingo said in a statement. ($1 = 87.7500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.