Kenya muslims should "protect their religion" -Somali militants
August 28, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 5 years ago

Kenya muslims should "protect their religion" -Somali militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kenyan Muslims should “take all necessary measures” to protect their religion and boycott next year’s presidential election following the gunning down of a Muslim cleric, Somali Islamist militants said on Tuesday.

“Muslims must take the matter into their own hands, stand united against the Kuffar (non-believers) and take all necessary measures to protect their religion, their honour, their property and their lives from the enemies of Islam,” al Shabaab said in a statement posted on the social media site Twitter.

