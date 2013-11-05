FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Safaricom says H1 profit up 38.2 pct
November 5, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya's Safaricom says H1 profit up 38.2 pct

NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Safaricom reported on Tuesday a 38.2 percent rise in profit before tax for the first half of its financial year and said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 29.4 percent.

The largest telecoms operator in the east African nation said profit before tax was 15.9 billion shillings ($185.86 million) for the six-month period to September, while EBITDA was 28.85 billion shillings.

$1 = 85.5500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Richard Lough

