UPDATE 1-Kenya's Safaricom H1 profit up 38.2 percent

(Adds details from statement)

NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Safaricom reported on Tuesday a 38.2 percent rise in profit before tax for the first half of its financial year and said it was raising its full-year guidance for free cash flow.

The largest telecoms operator in the east African nation, which is 40 percent owned by Britain’s Vodafone, said profit before tax was 15.9 billion shillings ($185.86 million) for the six-month period to September.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 29.4 percent to 28.85 billion shillings, it said, adding that messaging and mobile data revenues both rose more than 40 percent, while earnings from its M-PESA electronic payment system climbed 20 percent.

“Based on our financial results in the first six months of the year, we have upgraded our full-year guidance,” it said.

Safaricom said free cash flow was expected to be in the range of 20 billion to 21 billion shillings for the full year, suggesting a rise of 38 to 45 percent, compared to earlier expectations of an 11 to 15 percent increase.

It also said capital expenditure was expected to be in the range of 26 billion to 27 billion shillings.

Safaricom’s shares, the most active on the bourse, have nearly doubled in value this year to date, far outpacing the benchmark NSE-20 share index, which is up 20 percent in the period.