FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Safaricom says full year EBITDA up 24 pct
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 12, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya's Safaricom says full year EBITDA up 24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 12 (Reuters) - Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator Safaricom said full year EBITDA, a key performance measure for telecoms, rose 24 percent as revenue rose faster than costs, it said on Monday.

The firm, which is 40 percent owned by Britain’s Vodafone , attributed the growth of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 60.9 billion shillings ($699.20 million) for the year to March. ($1 = 87.1000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.