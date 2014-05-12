Kenya's Safaricom says full year EBITDA up 24 pct

NAIROBI, May 12 (Reuters) - Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator Safaricom said full year EBITDA, a key performance measure for telecoms, rose 24 percent as revenue rose faster than costs, it said on Monday.

The firm, which is 40 percent owned by Britain’s Vodafone , attributed the growth of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 60.9 billion shillings ($699.20 million) for the year to March. ($1 = 87.1000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)