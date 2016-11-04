Kenya's Safaricom says EBITDA for H1 up by 30.8 percent

NAIROBI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kenya's Safaricom said on Friday that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first half of the year are up 30.8 percent on the same time last year, at 50.8 billion shillings ($502 million).

The company's net income in the same period is 23.9 billion shillings, Chief Financial Officer Sateesh Kamath told an investor briefing.

The figures for the telecom company, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone, and has Kenya's biggest subscriber base, cover the period from April 1 to Sept. 30. ($1 = 101.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Katharine Houreld)