FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Kenya's Safaricom says EBITDA for H1 up by 30.8 percent
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#FRBtestC
November 4, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 10 months ago

Kenya's Safaricom says EBITDA for H1 up by 30.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kenya's Safaricom said on Friday that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first half of the year are up 30.8 percent on the same time last year, at 50.8 billion shillings ($502 million).

The company's net income in the same period is 23.9 billion shillings, Chief Financial Officer Sateesh Kamath told an investor briefing.

The figures for the telecom company, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone, and has Kenya's biggest subscriber base, cover the period from April 1 to Sept. 30. ($1 = 101.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Katharine Houreld)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.