10 months ago
November 4, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

Kenya's Safaricom ups FY EBITDA guidance to 94 bln-97 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kenya's Safaricom said on Friday it was increasing guidance for full year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), to between 94 billion shillings ($925.65 million) and 97 billion shillings ($955.19 million).

The guidance for the year to end-March 2017 was previously between 89 billion shillings and 92 billion shillings.

The telecom company is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone and has Kenya's biggest subscriber base.

$1 = 101.5500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Katharine Houreld and Biju Dwarakanath

