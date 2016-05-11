Kenya's Safaricom EBITDA rises 17 pct in year to March

NAIROBI, May 11 (Reuters) - Kenya’s mobile phone firm Safaricom reported on Wednesday that its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the full year to March rose 17 percent to 83.1 billion shillings ($826.45 million).

The results for Kenya’s No. 1 mobile operator, which is part owned by Vodafone, were announced at an investor briefing by Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore and other senior executives.