Kenya's KCB sees growth from new mobile phone accounts

NAIROBI, March 10 (Reuters) - Kenya’s largest lender KCB has launched a new service that allows depositors to open mobile phone-based accounts, which it’s CEO said could make up to nearly a third of its business in two years.

KCB, which also operates in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda South Sudan and Burundi, will offer the new product using telecoms operator Safaricom’s M-Pesa money transfer platform.

“This is one of the greatest innovations today in our business so we are looking at 20, 30 percent of our business is going to be this,” Joshua Oigara, KCB’s chief executive, told Reuters at the product’s launch ceremony on Tuesday.

Customers may borrow up to 1 million shillings ($10,923) at interest rates of between 2-6 percent for a period of up to six months through the new KCB M-Pesa Account, Oigara said, adding that the low interest rates were meant to buoy credit.

No security will be required to take a loan but the bank will vet the history of a borrower’s usage of Safaricom’s M-Pesa service to calculate how much to lend, Oigara said.

While releasing KCB’s 2014 earnings on Feb. 26, Oigara said the lender planned to expand its business via mobile and branchless banking. Its pre-tax profits for last year rose by 18 percent to 23.79 billion shillings.

Mobile phone-based financial services have grown fast in Kenya since the 2007 introduction of M-Pesa, helping to bring in a huge part of the population into formal financial services, and boosting earnings of pioneering firms like Safaricom.

Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain’s Vodafone , has 20 million customers on the M-Pesa service.

The telecoms firm also has a savings and loan product known as M-Shwari, which it runs jointly with Commercial Bank of Africa that allows subscribers to access short-term credit.

Bob Collymore, Safaricom’s CEO, said the KCB M-Pesa Account will broaden access to credit services, mainly for customers who would normally borrow from friends or informal moneylenders because they lack access to formal credit.

“You are not going to grow that much more. What you are going to do is deepen usage of M-Pesa,” said Collymore.

Although Kenya has seen an increase in the population’s access to financial services in recent years, about a third of the population still lacks access, the central bank says.