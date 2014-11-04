FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Safaricom says H1 pre-tax profit rises 32.7 pct
November 4, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya's Safaricom says H1 pre-tax profit rises 32.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Safaricom posted a 32.7 percent jump in pretax profit for its first-half ended September to 21.1 billion shillings ($235.75 million), the firm said on Tuesday.

The largest telecoms operator in the east African nation, which is 40 percent owned by Britain’s Vodafone, said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), rose 16.2 percent to 33.5 billion shillings.

1 US dollar = 89.5000 Kenyan shilling Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia

