FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Safaricom sees EBITDA of 89-92 bln shillings in year to March 2017
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Kenya's Safaricom sees EBITDA of 89-92 bln shillings in year to March 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 11 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Safaricom said on Wednesday its guidance for earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the year to March 2017 was 89 billion shillings to 92 billion shillings ($885.13 million-$914.97 million).

Kenya’s No. 1 mobile operator, which is 40 percent owned by Vodafone, earlier said EBITDA for the full-year to March 2016 rose 17 percent to 83.1 billion shillings. The figures were announced by Safaricom executives at an investor briefing.

$1 = 100.5500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.