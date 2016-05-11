Kenya's Safaricom sees EBITDA of 89-92 bln shillings in year to March 2017

NAIROBI, May 11 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Safaricom said on Wednesday its guidance for earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the year to March 2017 was 89 billion shillings to 92 billion shillings ($885.13 million-$914.97 million).

Kenya’s No. 1 mobile operator, which is 40 percent owned by Vodafone, earlier said EBITDA for the full-year to March 2016 rose 17 percent to 83.1 billion shillings. The figures were announced by Safaricom executives at an investor briefing.