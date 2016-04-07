Kenyan tyre maker Sameer back in profit

NAIROBI, April 7 (Reuters) - Kenyan tyre maker Sameer said on Thursday it had moved back into profit in 2015, with lower operating costs making up for slowing revenue, hurt by civil unrest and foreign currency shortages in some export markets.

It said it posted a pretax profit of 5.7 million shillings, up from a loss of 69.5 million shillings in 2014.

Its total revenue fell to 3.36 billion shillings ($33.2 million) from 3.77 billion shillings while operating costs fell to 916.1 million shillings from 1.01 billion shillings in 2014.

It also said sales were hurt by subsidised tyres from countries in the East, but did not give specific origins.

“Sales into our markets were also adversely affected by civil unrest in some and acute hard currency shortages in others,” it said.

It did not name the countries, but in the region, Burundi is in the midst of a political crisis arising from President Pierre Nkurunziza seeking a third term in office that his opponents say is unconstitutional.

South Sudan, which descended into conflict in December 2013, is at present experiencing a shortage of hard currency.

Sameer said it posted a loss per share of 0.06 shillings compared with a loss per share of 0.24 shillings in 2014. ($1 = 101.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa, editing by David Evans)