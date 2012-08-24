Kenyan tyre maker Sameer's H1 profit jumps 62 pct

NAIROBI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Kenyan tyre maker Sameer Africa posted a 62 percent jump in pretax profit for first half of 2012 to 129.9 million shillings ($1.6 million), lifted by growth in sales, the firm said on Friday.

Sameer, which manufactures the Yana brand of tyres, said it was optimistic of positive performance for the rest of the year, thanks to price stability of its raw materials for tyre manufacture and international crude oil prices.

“The Kenyan shilling has firmed against the U.S. dollar and we do not expect to see any significant volatility for the remainder of the year,” it said in a statement.

Weaker currencies in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania last year whittled Sameer’s earnings in the regional market.

Turnover for the six months to June rose 15.5 percent to 2.1 billion shillings.

The company said its basic and diluted earnings rose to 0.32 shillings a share from 0.22 shillings previously, but added it would not pay an interim dividend.

Its share price was up 2.7 percent to 3.85 shillings at 0951 GMT. ($1 = 84.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; editing by George Obulutsa and James Jukwey)