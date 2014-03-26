Kenyan tyre maker Sameer posts 53 pct rise in profit

NAIROBI, March 26 (Reuters) - Kenyan tyre maker Sameer reported a 53 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on Wednesday, citing a surge in exports and local sales.

The company said that rising energy costs were offset by a drop in the price of raw materials in line with a depressed international market for the commodities used to manufacture tyres as well as a stable exchange rate.

Pretax profit rose by 53 percent to 457 million shillings ($5.27 million), buoyed by the 255 million shillings sale of a piece of land it previously leased out.

Earnings per share rose to 1.44 shillings from 0.68 shillings in 2012.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 0.30 shillings per share for the year, compared with 0.25 shillings a share last time.

Profit was curbed by an 18 percent rise in operating costs after Sameer set up new retail outlets and expanded its operations in Burundi, as well as a drop-off in sales during the run-up to the election in March, the company said.

Sameer cautioned that continues to face significant competition from cheaper imported tyres. ($1 = 86.7000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by David Goodman)