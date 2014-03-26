FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan tyre maker Sameer posts 53 pct rise in profit
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Kenyan tyre maker Sameer posts 53 pct rise in profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 26 (Reuters) - Kenyan tyre maker Sameer reported a 53 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on Wednesday, citing a surge in exports and local sales.

The company said that rising energy costs were offset by a drop in the price of raw materials in line with a depressed international market for the commodities used to manufacture tyres as well as a stable exchange rate.

Pretax profit rose by 53 percent to 457 million shillings ($5.27 million), buoyed by the 255 million shillings sale of a piece of land it previously leased out.

Earnings per share rose to 1.44 shillings from 0.68 shillings in 2012.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 0.30 shillings per share for the year, compared with 0.25 shillings a share last time.

Profit was curbed by an 18 percent rise in operating costs after Sameer set up new retail outlets and expanded its operations in Burundi, as well as a drop-off in sales during the run-up to the election in March, the company said.

Sameer cautioned that continues to face significant competition from cheaper imported tyres. ($1 = 86.7000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.