Kenya's Sasini profit wiped out by falling coffee prices

NAIROBI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Kenyan tea and coffee producer Sasini said on Wednesday it swung into a pretax loss of 85.2 million shillings ($991,300), hobbled by lower global coffee prices and high operating costs.

Sasini warned in August that its full-year profit would drop more than a quarter of the 1.01 billion shillings it posted in 2011.

Revenue rose 4 percent to 2.78 billion shillings for the year ending September.

Arabica coffee fell to a 2-1/2-year low as the global market suffered a glut after a good harvest in Brazil.

Kenya is the world’s leading exporter of black tea, which earned the country $1.27 billion last year, and its speciality coffee beans are much sought after for blending with those from other countries.

Sasini, which is also involved in dairy farming, horticulture, tourism and retailing, said it would pay a final dividend of 0.25 shillings per share, half of what it paid last year.

It's shares had risen 3.5 percent by 1132 GMT on Wednesday to 11.70 shillings a share. ($1 = 85.9500 Kenyan shillings)