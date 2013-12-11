FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Kenya's Sasini posts 86 pct jump in pretax profit
December 11, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Kenya's Sasini posts 86 pct jump in pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects net profit to pretax profit in lead and 2nd par)

NAIROBI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Kenyan tea and coffee producer Sasini posted an 86 percent rise in pretax profit for the year to Sep. 30, thanks largely to reduced financing costs.

The company said that pretax profit was 158.41 million shillings ($1.83 million) on revenue up almost 1.5 percent to 2.82 billion shillings. Finance costs, meanwhile, dropped to 6.63 million shillings from 27 million shillings last year.

Earnings per share swung to 0.54 shillings from a loss of 0.30 shillings a year ago. ($1 = 86.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Goodman)

