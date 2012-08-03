FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Sasini issues full-year profit warning
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

Kenya's Sasini issues full-year profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kenyan tea and coffee producer Sasini warned on Friday its profit would fall by more than 25 percent in the year to end-September due to weaker coffee prices and high input and labour costs.

The company had also reported a 27 percent drop in profit for the previous year, to 1.01 billion shillings ($12 million), due to drought and rising input costs.

Kenya is the world’s leading exporter of black tea, which earned the country $1.27 billion last year, and its speciality coffee beans are much sought after for blending with those from other countries.

Another tea grower, Kapchorua, has also issued a profit warning for its full-year profit.

$1 = 84.3000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia and Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.