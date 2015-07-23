FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's WPP Scangroup lifts first-half profit by 12 pct
#Advertising/Marketing
July 23, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya's WPP Scangroup lifts first-half profit by 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 23 (Reuters) - Kenyan advertising company WPP Scangroup on Thursday reported first-half pretax profit up 12 percent to 285.4 million shillings ($2.84 million) on revenue up 2.7 percent.

Scangroup, which also operates in Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, Ghana, Rwanda and South Africa, said revenue rose to 2.32 billion shillings in the six months to June 30, against 2.26 billion shillings in the same period last year.

The company, a subsidiary of WPP, said earnings per share rose marginally to 0.43 shillings from 0.42 shillings. ($1 = 100.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Goodman)

