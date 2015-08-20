FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Standard Chartered bank's H1 pretax profit down 31 pct
August 20, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya's Standard Chartered bank's H1 pretax profit down 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Standard chartered Bank of Kenya said on Thursday its first-half pretax profit fell 31 percent to 5.59 billion shillings ($54 million), hurt by increased operating costs and loan impairments.

The bank, a unit of Standard Chartered Plc, said net interest income fell to 8.75 billion shillings from 8.76 billion shillings.

Its loan impairments jumped 51 percent to 1.3 billion shillings, while operating expenses rose to 5.3 billion shillings from 4.8 billion shillings, the bank said.

$1 = 103.3000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia

